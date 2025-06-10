A new poll shows that a majority of Americans approve of President Trump deploying National Guard troops to quell the ongoing anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles.

Surveying 1,000 likely U.S. voters on June 10, the Insider Advantage poll showed roughly 59 percent of Americans support the president sending in the National Guard versus 39 percent opposed.

A recent CNN poll also showed that immigrants have dramatically shifted to the right, with a majority trusting Republicans (a 40-point shift) to handle the ongoing immigration crisis over Democrats.

As Breitbart News reported, violent anti-ICE protests erupted in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the enforcement of federal immigration laws:

Some of the leftist protesters were seen throwing eggs and shouting to warn others about impending raids. KTLA video footage shows lines of law enforcement officers standing in the streets as protesters taunted them, while others blocked a roadway and threw objects at police vehicles. In addition, a car sitting in the middle of an intersection was seen engulfed in flames: On Friday in Los Angeles, law enforcement arrested over 40 people during the raids and search warrant executions, enraging some city officials and immigrant advocate groups, per Breitbart News.

Due to the lack of control, President Donald Trump ordered 4,000 National Guard troops into the area so ICE agents could conduct operations. The president has also ordered hundreds of U.S. Marines into the area to help keep the peace. Democrats have condemned the move as an escalation tactic.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle. Don’t give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).