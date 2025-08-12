Nolte: Jake Tapper Humiliated After Gotcha Against Gov. Abbott Backfires

The video below of CNN’s Jake Tapper humiliating himself personifies the regime media in a 52-second nutshell.

Even though Democrats have spent decades gerrymandering Republicans out of congressional districts in Democrat-run states, now that Republicans are finally — finally! — fighting this fire with their own fire, leftist activists like Tapper are all, How dare you!

The truth, though, is that President Trump is once again playing fourth-dimension chess. Because what we’re all talking about now, and what has been revealed to the public, is just how much cheating Democrats have done with their own gerrymandering—not to mention importing tens of millions of illegal immigrants into Democrat-run states and ensuring they are counted as citizens in the United States Census to artificially boost their number of (gerrymandered) congressional seats.

Thanks to Trump, the national debate has shifted entirely to the Democrat party’s hypocrisy and naked cheating.

Ah, but then along comes firefighter Jake Tapper to the rescue. Watch his face in the early part of the clip. So smug. So, so smug. You can tell he lay in bed the night before savoring this gotcha, which would GO VIRAL! and prove it’s the REPUBLICANS WHO ARE HYPOCRITES! Best of all, he could already feel the warmth of his X mentions and text messages exploding with love from the leftist elite.

And then it all fell apart…

Oh, yes, his face at second 46 is quite different than that resting smug face of his.

First off, how can Tapper not know this? How can he not know the difference between who has authority over a federal office versus a state office? My opinion, and this is just one guy’s opinion, is that Tapper does know the difference. What he’d hoped was to catch Abbott off guard.

I think Tapper also knows, but didn’t care about, the following facts…

Kay Granger’s (R-TX) institutionalization for dementia during her final six months in office (starting in July of 2024) was kept a secret from everyone, including the governor and the Texas congressional delegation. Even if Abbott could have acted, there was no way for him to know.

The utterly useless political media was so busy herding themselves around whatever that day’s Democrat talking points were, not a single one of them picked up on a congresswoman’s six-month absence.

When Republicans discovered this deceit, they were angry about it.

After Abbott smashed his talking point, Tapper glossed over it by getting something else wrong.

When talking about the Texas lawmakers who have fled, ironically, to some of those most gerrymandered Democrat-run states in the Union to protest gerrymandering, Abbott was having none of it…

“They could remain in hiding for literally years, tying the hands of the state of Texas from performing essential government needs,” Abbott said accurately. “That cannot be allowed, and that’s exactly why I should prevail, and my lawsuit to have this Democrat removed from office, because they are denying Texas the ability to conduct business.”

Tapper replies with another Democrat talking point. “I mean, not entirely though, right?” he asked. “Because, I mean, there are filing deadlines for candidates in September and November. And then, in March, of course, would be the primaries in Texas, so they really — I mean, I’m not advocating this, but they really only need to wait you out until the fall.”

“Sorry, Jake, that’s not the case. Because I can call a special session at any time to have these districts redrawn,” Abbott helpfully explains:

And even if we get to and beyond the filing deadline, we are still going to redraw these maps. Before we’ve done this — what we can do again — and that is have two different elections. One for all the other candidates on the ballot, one for members of Congress. And that’s exactly what we’ll do this time.”

Tapper’s got a whole staff and still gets it wrong. Probably on purpose to deceive his audience of tens. This is, after all, CNNLOL

