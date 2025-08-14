Nolte: Poll of D.C. Residents Annihilates Left’s ‘D.C. Is Safe’ Lie

A poll from the far-left Washington Post taken a mere three months ago, annihilates the corporate media, Democratic Party talking point that Washington, DC, is safe.

As of May 2025, when asked if the crime problem in D.C. was serious, only seven percent said it was “not too” or “not at all serious.” However, 91(!) percent said the crime problem was “extremely/very serious” (50 percent) or “moderately serious” (41 percent).

And here is the key point all of these privileged, insulated elites are missing…

“There are stark divides along lines of race and income in the poll, with [b]lack residents and lower-income residents significantly more worried about crime than [w]hite residents and those with higher incomes,” reports the Post. “As they were last year, [b]lack women are among the most concerned, with 65 percent saying crime is a very or extremely serious issue, compared with 82 percent who said the same last year.”

And yet, this same Washington Post — I mean this very same Washington Post — reported on Tuesday that D.C. is safe. This is Trump-hating beyond desperate (it’s also pretty funny):

“This is a safe city, but overhearing and witnessing gang threats and then watching the camera footage of the thuggery is disturbing,” said one resident, speaking on the condition of anonymity over concerns of personal safety. The crowd of teens, he said, were roaming the street and appeared to be checking for unlocked cars and things to steal. “The language Trump uses to describe D.C. is wrong,” he said, “but clearly there is something bad going on that needs to stop.”

The Post could only find one resident to claim “this is a safe city,” and this one resident could only say so if his or her name wasn’t used out of “concerns of personal safety.”

Man alive.

One of the great cons of the modern Democrat Party and their legacy media confederates is convincing racial minorities, especially black Americans, that Democrats look out for them.

Forget that Democrats launched a Civil War to hold on to their slaves.

Forget that Democrats created the Ku Klux Klan after losing that war.

Forget that Democrats created the Jim Crow South.

The modern Democrat Party moves into these predominantly black cities and neighborhoods, and then proceeds to ravage them by 1) allowing violent criminals to roam the streets, 2) imploding the government-run school system, 3) undermining families with a welfare system that encourages single motherhood, and 4) using that same welfare system to create government dependence.

Living with violent crime is a choice. The local Democrats who run D.C. made a choice to allow this. All that needs to be done to clean up the streets is to enforce the laws and lock up violent criminals. That’s it. It is that easy. Democrats refuse to do that and the poor, predominantly black residents of these cities and neighborhoods suffer the most.

For decades, I’ve watched Republicans scurry away from telling this truth in fear of being smeared as “racist.” Not Trump. If he is successful at making D.C. livable again, that will expose Democrats everywhere, which is why they want him to fail.

Democrats and their media allies want the poor to live in despair and futility. This traps them in the welfare state. This makes them dependent on Democrats. It’s evil, but it works, and it’s just the latest form of the slavery/KKK/Jim Crow Democrats have been practicing since 1776.

