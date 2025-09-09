Nolte: Man Who Spread ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Lie Shot Dead; NBC Claims He Told Media the Truth

Dorian Johnson, the degenerate liar behind the 2014 race riots that destroyed the working class town of Ferguson, Missouri, was killed in a shooting on Sunday. And now, far-left NBC News is again spreading the lie that Dorian “Hands up, don’t shoot” Johnson “told media outlets what he saw.”

Dorian Johnson, who was with Michael Brown when the 18-year-old [b]lack man was shot dead by a white police officer in a 2014 Missouri shooting that triggered nationwide protests, was killed in a shooting Sunday, authorities said. The killing of Brown on Aug. 9, 2014, in Ferguson fueled demonstrations around the country in which people chanted, “Hands up, don’t shoot.” Johnson witnessed the shooting and told media outlets what he saw.

No, Johnson didn’t.

Johnson lied.

Johnson is a proven liar.

Investigation after investigation proved Johnson lied about the entire incident.

On August 9, 2014, then 22-year-old Johnson and 18-year-old Michael Brown brazenly robbed cigars from a local store and were walking down the middle of the road. Unaware of the robbery, Officer Darren Wilson drove up and told them to get on the sidewalk. Then, while Wilson was still in his patrol car, Brown attacked Officer Wilson. Brown tried to grab hold of Wilson’s service revolver. After Brown failed, both Brown and Wilson took off running. Wilson pursued Brown for a short distance. Then Brown stopped, turned, and charged Wilson. In fear of his life (Brown was a big guy), Wilson shot Brown dead.

Barry Obama’s FBI looked into the shooting and cleared Wilson of any wrongdoing.

The St. Louis County prosecutor looked into the shooting and cleared Wilson.

A grand jury looked into the shooting and declined to prosecute.

Brown’s DNA was found inside the patrol car, on the door handle, and on Officer Wilson’s left thigh. Wilson was bruised in the face.

Numerous witnesses corroborate both Wilson’s testimony and the physical evidence that backed Wilson’s testimony.

But this scumbag Dorian Johnson launched days and days of violent rioting by straight-up lying to a regime media desperate to stoke racial tensions (they had just failed with their Trayvon Martin Hoax)…

Johnson said that from his vehicle, Officer Wilson instigated the physical confrontation by grabbing Brown by the neck. After Brown got loose, Wilson shot Brown from his car (there was no evidence a gun was fired in the patrol car). After being shot, Brown supposedly turned and ran. Officer Wilson fired several shots at Brown. One hit Brown in the back (not a single one of the three autopsies found that Brown had been shot in the back). Then came Johnson’s most inflammatory lie — that Brown stopped, turned, and said, “I don’t have a gun. Stop shooting!” — and although Brown had his hands up, Wilson still shot him dead.

This eventually morphed into the infamous chant: “Hands up! Don’t shoot!”

What followed was nothing less than an American tragedy. The corporate media and their allies in the organized left turned Officer Wilson, who had done nothing wrong, into an American pariah until he was forced to leave his job.

“I, Darren Wilson, hereby resign my commission as a police officer with the City of Ferguson effective immediately,” read his resignation letter four months after the shooting. “I have been told that my continued employment may put the residents and police officers of the City of Ferguson at risk, which is a circumstance that I cannot allow. For obvious reasons, I wanted to wait until the grand jury made their decision before I officially made my decision to resign.”

Based on Dorian Johnson’s lies and a corrupt and willing media swallowing them whole, Wilson had to deal with lawsuits, death threats (while his wife was pregnant), and has since faded from the public spotlight.

The people of Ferguson faced four days of violent riots, egged on by a craven corporate media that exploited an obvious lie into what they hoped would be a political advantage for Democrats in the 2016 presidential election.

And now Dorian Johnson is dead, shot in the same town of Ferguson, and NBC News is resurrecting the proven lie that Johnson only told the media what he saw, when everyone knows he lied.

NBC’s blatant-Blatant-BLATANT lying here should be a warning to everyone of just how shameless the regime media are in spreading misinformation.

There is no lie the media will not fabricate, spread, and then dry-hump… The truth will not stop them from lying. Eyewitness testimony will not stop them from lying. DNA evidence will not stop them from lying.

