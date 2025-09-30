Nolte: CNN, MSNBC Ratings Death Spiral Continues

Donald Trump might have been good for the wretched cable news business during his first term when MSNBC and CNNLOL were baiting their gullible left-wing viewers with one walls-are-closing-in-on-Trump hoax after another, but those days are long over in Trump 2.0.

Currently, both CNNLOL and MSNBC are in a ratings death spiral as their demoralized viewers tune out, exhausted by all the lies and false assurances that Trump was doomed. If the Russia Hoax didn’t get him, January 6 would. If the felony charges in New York didn’t get him, the felony charges in Georgia would. Joe Biden will beat him again! Kamala Harris and her Brat Summer have this thing sewn up! Look at that Iowa poll. It’s over. He’s done. The Bad Orange Man will never again be presi—wait, whuh?

And now, at long last, the evil that is CNN and MSNBC is dead. Oh, both hate outlets still wander around not knowing they are zombies with almost no influence on public opinion, but their power is so diminished, we only check up on them to point and laugh at them, which is what I’m about to do.

For the week of September 15-21, that massive news week in the aftermath of a trans-loving leftist allegedly assassinating Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, CNN was only able to attract an average of 570,000 primetime viewers. MSNBC attracted an average of only 854,000.

For context, Fox News drew an average of 2.673 million — which is close to twice the combined viewership of CNN and MSNBC.

Throughout the total day, CNN averaged only (tee hee) 400,000 viewers. MSNBC averaged only 505,000. Fox News crushed them both with 1.776 million.

In the age demo that sets advertising rates, CNN and MSNBC are dying in primetime, attracting only 87,000 and 70,000 viewers, respectively. Fox News drew 289,000.

In the same vital demo during total day viewing, CNN and MSNBC attracted only 58,000 and 44,000 demo viewers, respectively. Fox News drew 201,000.

Get a load of this…

CNN and MSNBC are so toxic to Normal People that during that Sunday’s memorial service for Charlie Kirk, NewsNation almost drew more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined:

Between 1 p.m. ET and 7:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, NewsNation averaged 615,000 total viewers and 173,000 demo viewers. This was better than MSNBC, which had 287,000 total viewers and 31,000 A25-54 viewers, and CNN, which had 342,000 total viewers and 54,000 viewers in the demo during the same time period.

Fox’s memorial coverage drew an average of 5.2 million total viewers and 755,000 demo viewers.

The only thing keeping MSNBC and CNN alive is cable/satellite TV carriage fees. If CNN and/or MSNBC are available on your cable/satellite TV package, you are funding two outlets that hate you. No way could MSNBC and CNN survive on merit—advertising revenue based on viewership.

If you care at all about your country, family, and future, cancel your cable/satellite package today. You’ll also save a fortune by moving to streaming, and you won’t believe how much of streaming is free—including news. Best of all, you won’t be subsidizing CNN and MSNBC.

