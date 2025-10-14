President Donald Trump accused Time Magazine of removing his hair in the cover photo of its latest edition, which focuses on the historic peace agreement that he negotiated Hamas into.

Trump took to Truth Social early Tuesday morning to criticize the cover, which was unveiled hours earlier on social media.

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time,” he wrote. “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!”

“I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” he wondered.

This is the fourth time since last November that Trump has appeared on the cover.

The article itself, by Time Washington correspondent Eric Cortellessa, emphasized that this could be one of the crowning achievements of Trump’s second term:

The deal could become a signature achievement of Trump’s second term—fulfilling his campaign vow to stop a war that has killed tens of thousands, while returning Israeli captives to their families and beginning the arduous work of rebuilding Gaza. It could also mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East. Israel, already emerging from a year of history-bending military operations—crippling Hamas in Gaza, decapitating Hezbollah’s command structure, and setting back Iran’s nuclear program—now stands at the threshold of something larger. If the peace holds, the region could enter a new era defined less by conflict than by the possibility of transformation, including the rebuilding of a post-Hamas Gaza and the normalization of Israeli relations with Saudi Arabia.

Peace has been a hallmark throughout Trump’s second term thus far. This is the eighth conflict or war that Trump and his administration have settled since he returned to office in January. Thus far, they have reached ceasefires or peace deals between India and Pakistan, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cambodia and Thailand, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Israel and Iran.

He also reportedly quelled what could have been an escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, per Turkish state media.