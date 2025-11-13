Anthony Fauci Parties With CNN Staff to Celebrate Wolf Blitzer’s 35th Anniversary at Network

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief Anthony Fauci is living it up years after taking the center stage in the draconian coronavirus era, partying with CNN staff to celebrate Wolf Blitzer’s 35th anniversary at the network.

According to Politico Playbook, “a who’s who of top CNN talent and executives descended last night on Cafe Milano” to celebrate Blitzer’s decades at CNN. Per the outlet, there were posters of The Situation Room, celebrating 20 years of the show in addition to Blitzer’s 35 total years at the network:

The night of sparkling wine and prosciutto welcomed and welcomed back past and present CNN employees celebrating Blitzer’s legacy. “Wolf is just there,” Mark Thompson told the crowd, describing how every time news breaks Blitzer will magically appear, as if summoned. For his part, Blitzer will no doubt be waking up with a sore arm after shaking hands and greeting absolutely everyone at the event. But alas no, there were no Blitzer-themed cocktails… lest another political earthquake happen that would beckon Blitzer back to the “Situation Room” in the midst of his celebration.

Several big names were spotted at the celebration, including none other than Anthony Fauci:

SPOTTED at the celebration: Anthony Fauci, Rahm Emanuel, Seung Min Kim, Kasie Hunt, Alyse Adamson, Laura Coates, Josh Dawsey, Pamela Brown, Lynn Blitzer, Ilana Blitzer Gendelman, Kaitlan Collins, Gloria Borger, Sam Feist, Rick Davis, Virginia Moseley, Amy Entelis, Eric Sherling, David Chalian, Canadian Ambassador Kristen Hillman, EU Ambassador Jovita Neliupšienè, Haley Barbour, Adrienne Elrod, John McCarthy, Ammar Moussa, William Cohen, Dan and Rhoda Glickman, Sally Quinn, Kate Bedingfield and Xochitl Hinojosa.

Fauci has long come under fire for his response to the coronavirus, promoting masking — even double masking — while ignoring the so-called rules himself.

He also fought against those who were skeptical of the vaccines and mandates, despite the fact that it is now a commonly known reality that the coronavirus vaccines do not prevent the spread of the virus, nor do they prevent one from contracting it, either.

In April — just months after President Donald Trump assumed office for his second term — the White House revamped the coronavirus guidance page, which now states the likely origin of the virus was a Wuhan, China lab leak involving gain-of-function research. Fauci has been in denial over such for years.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has largely led the charge in calling to hold Fauci accountable, issuing a criminal referral around the accusation that Fauci lied about the NIH funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan.