Nolte: Tony Dokoupil Promoted from CBS Mornings to Evening News Anchor

Tony Dokoupil, the current co-host of CBS Mornings, will assume the CBS Evening News anchor desk sometime in early 2026.

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss reportedly sought Fox News anchors Dana Perino and Brett Baier for the role, as well as CNN’s Anderson Cooper, before choosing the 44-year-old Dokoupil.

Why pursue Cooper? No one knows. If Weiss really wants to fix the corrupted CBS brand, a fake news addict like Cooper is a terrible choice. Baier and Perino would have been bombshell choices, at least within the insular, leftist world of the legacy media. Apparently, both turned down what is still considered a dream job due to their contractual obligations with Fox.

I will say this: Tony Dokoupil is a better choice than Anderson Cooper. Unlike Dokoupil, Cooper has never once in his disgraceful 25-year career had a single moment or run a single story that questioned or challenged the left-wing status quo. Cooper is a gerbil, a narrative slave, a liar, a thin-skinned baby, a propagandist, and a ratings failure.

At least Dokoupil had the stones to question a media precious, and keep questioning his glaring antisemitism in a way you are never supposed to question a media precious:

Ta-Nehisi Coates is an objectively reprehensible human being, but he’s been inoculated from criticism in the corporate media because, like Coates, the media hate America, liberty, and Western Civilization. In a sane media environment, Dokoupil’s questioning (which starts at the 1:25 mark) would not stand out. This is how all political figures should be interviewed. But it not only stood out, CBS News is such a morally and politically corrupted institution that Dokoupil got in trouble for merely doing his job.

And then…

Like something out of an old-timey Western, the new CBS sheriff, Bari Weiss, strode into town, saw someone at least willing to push back against corruption, and rewarded him.

Out the door on December 18 and 19 are current CBS Evening News co-anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson. They resigned knowing the writing was on the wall. I look forward to forgetting they ever existed as they dissolve into the slush pile of Substack.

So, what happens to CBS Mornings?

I think I speak for all of America when I say, Who cares? but something will have to be done with those three basement-rated hours. Dokoupil’s current CBS Mornings co-hosts, Gayle King and Nate Burleson, are expected to be removed from the show. King, of course, will always have her astronaut background to fall back on, which might feel like a comedown after more than a decade of artificial DEI-based hype and unearned fame.

