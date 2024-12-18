Nolte: CNN Hit All-time Rating Lows in 2024 That Worsened After Trump Victory

The results are in for the 2024 cable news ratings, and I am thrilled to report that far-left CNN hit some well-deserved all-time lows.

And when I say “all-time” lows, I mean the lowest lows in the fake news outlet’s 44-year history.

Better still, as you will see below, things have only gotten worse — much worse — for CNN and MSNBC since they lost the 2024 presidential election last month.

Here are the raw figures, the averages throughout 2024:

TOTAL PRIMETIME VIEWERS / DEMO VIEWERS

FOX NEWS: 2.4 million (+31 percent) / 298,000 (+42 percent)

MSNBC: 1.7 million (+5 percent) / 137,000 (+13 percent)

CNNLOL: 700,000 (+21 percent) / 151,000 (+21 percent)

TOTAL TOTAL DAY VIEWERS / DEMO VIEWERS

FOX NEWS: 1.5 million (+21 percent) / 187,000 (+26 percent)

MSNBC: 807,000 (+5 percent) / 86,000 (+1 percent)

CNNLOL: 488,000 (-3 percent) / 92,000 (-1 percent)

“CNN finished the news-heavy year with its smallest audience in network history among both total day viewers and among the key demo,” reports Fox News, who — as you can see — absolutely crushed its left-wing competition combined.

In the 25-54 age demo, which sets advertising rates, Fox reports that Gutfeld! is trouncing his late-night competition with “a staggering 355,000 viewers in the key demo … outdrawing broadcast shows CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Now comes the awesome post-election ratings. Here’s how far CNNLOL and MSNBC have fallen from November 5 to December 15…

“Ratings-challenged CNN plummeted to a new all-time low in the most coveted demographic for advertisers,” reports the New York Post, “a downfall exacerbated by viewers tuning out left-leaning networks following President-elect Donald Trump’s overwhelming election win.”

Post-election, CNN’s primetime demo is down a beautiful 52 percent to just 77,000. In the same primetime demo, MSNBC is down a whopping 61 percent to just 57,000.

In total primetime viewers, MSNBC has lost 55 percent of its viewers with an average of just 620,000, while 45 percent of CNNLOL’s primetime viewers got fed up, which leaves the Hate Outlet with an average of only 405,000 primetime viewers. Again, those numbers are post-election.

Hey, this is what happens when you spend a full decade lying to your audience about Donald Trump’s downfall being imminent only to see him triumph in every imaginable way.

I know it’s hard to believe that America wants nothing to do with CNN anchors who look this warm and inviting, and who are this much on the ball…

…but let’s be grateful for that fact.

