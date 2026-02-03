CBS News contributor Dr. Peter Attia rated 1,700 mentions in the newly released files of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Our betters, y’all.

Seventeen HUNDRED times, y’all.

Attia was just hired by far-left CBS News under the Bari Weiss regime and is considered an expert on longevity.

Obviously, he could use some expertise on career longevity. Rule #1: Don’t pal around with sex offenders.

I still can’t get over that 1,700 number. You could download the files of everyone I know and not come up with 1,700 “Nolte” hits.

There’s a report out claiming CBS has already dumped him. Well, what else is CBS gonna do? CBS is part of the media regime that toxified Epstein in the hope it would ensnare President Trump and other Republicans.

Look at how that turned out.

For his part, Attia tried to apologize and explain the more, uhm, interesting communications he had with Epstein:

In June 2015, I sent Epstein an email with the subject line “Got a fresh shipment.” The email contained a photograph of bottles of metformin, a medication I had just received from the pharmacy for my own use. The subject line referred to the picture of the bottles of medication. He replied with the words “me too” and attached a photograph of an adult woman. I responded with crude, tasteless banter. Reading that exchange now is very embarrassing, and I will not defend it. I’m ashamed of myself for everything about this. At the time, I understood this exchange as juvenile, not a reference to anything dark or harmful.

Ah, but here’s the interesting part… Note the dates…

Shortly after we met, I asked him directly about his 2008 conviction. He characterized it as prostitution-related charges. In 2018, I came to learn this was grossly minimized[.] … In November 2018 I read the Miami Herald investigative article. I was repulsed by what I learned. Nauseated. It marked a clear and irreversible line between what I knew before and what I understood afterward.

Nevertheless…

Between summer 2014 and spring 2019, I met with him on approximately seven or eight occasions at his New York City home, regarding research studies and to meet others he introduced me to.

So, after learning what Epstein had done in 2018, Attia continued to visit him.

Listen, what I’m about to say is not popular, but I am consistent. While I personally would not have anything to do with a guy like Epstein, when Attia met him, Epstein had already paid for his 2008 crime. You can argue that Epstein got a sweetheart deal—and he did because Alan Dershowitz is worth every penny. Still, according to our legal system, he paid his debt, and when your debt is paid, your debt is paid. This is a country of second chances, and becoming friendly with someone who has paid their debt should not come with social penalties.

In all 1,700 of those hits, there’s nothing that indicated Attia was part of or knew of any post-2008 wrongdoing on Epstein’s part.

Sorry, I just don’t want to live in a guilt-by-association country.

But I don’t make the rules, and watching those who do make the rules, like CBS News, get those rules shoved up their backside, is nothing less than glorious.

