Nolte: Barry Diller Wants to Buy CNN and Fix It in ‘Every Way’

Billionaire businessman Barry Diller said he wants to buy far-left CNN, which he sees as horribly mismanaged in “every way.”

During an interview with Graham Besinger published Tuesday, Diller made clear he’d be ready to bid on the far-left propaganda outlet if the new owner, Skydance/Paramount, decides to sell.

“For the last couple of years … the chances of my being able to get it are at best 30–40 percent,” he said, adding, “I’ve been very interested.”

Diller said that CNN “has enormous potential influence, and I think it would be very worthwhile to be really fully competitive, which I don’t think it is now.”

When asked how he would “alter” the disgraced outlet, Diller said, “Oh, in every way. Look, feel, and see — content — every way.”

“I don’t think it’s because the people are untalented or whatever,” he said. “I think they’ve been squeezed, the people who run CNN, and I think it has not been managed optimally.”

He continued, “I don’t think it’s being optimally programmed. I don’t think it’s competitive. Now, by the way, the facts support that, meaning that its ratings have declined, its revenue has declined.”

Ya think?

The billionaire I’m looking for is the one who will buy Iran’s pals at CNN-IRGC, fire everyone, empty the corporate headquarters and satellite offices, obtain the required permits, and burn everything down during a $79.95 pay-per-view event that would be so popular, it would more than cover the purchase price.

And then, and I’m just thinking out loud here, once those fires really start going, you bring in Yo-Yo-Ma to play a mournful cello tune as the countless victims of CNN’s disinformation stream out one by one and use the fire to make s’mores as they sit around and purge their trauma.

CNN is the enemy of the people and deserves to die in a fire. All decent people agree with that, so all we need is a champion.

Diller is one of the most successful businessmen in American history, but CNN is irredeemable. There is no fixing an institutional cancer. You can only kill the corporate patient, burn the body, and flush the ashes down the toilet. Maybe, maybe, maybe, and only then, do you try to resurrect the brand.

I wouldn’t, but, hey, it’s not my money.