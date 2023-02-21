VIDEO: Major Winter Storm to Hit Americans from Coast to Coast

A major winter storm is forecast to impact millions of Americans beginning on Tuesday.

“This coast-to-coast winter storm could be among the top snowstorms to ever strike Minneapolis, with the Twin Cities potentially seeing up to 2 feet of snow by the time the massive storm system exits the region,” Fox Weather reported Tuesday.

A massive winter storm will impact a large portion of the US the next few days. Hazards will include widespread heavy snow, blizzard conditions, a zone of sleet and freezing rain, high winds, severe thunderstorms and record low/high temperatures.https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP for more. pic.twitter.com/lJ9UkhziKz — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 21, 2023

Meanwhile, people from Iowa to New York State may also experience heavy ice conditions throughout the coming days.

Over 40 million people are under some form of winter weather advisory, while blizzard warnings have been issued in areas of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Here's a look at the Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) over the next 3 days, through midday Thursday. Major impacts are expected for the Western mountains and across the Upper Midwest. In fact, extreme impacts are even possible in and around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area. pic.twitter.com/XMdHdldk92 — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 20, 2023

“Elsewhere, a variety of Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories stretch from the Rockies to the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, upstate New York and northern New England,” the Fox report said.

In addition, airlines are issuing travel waivers as they anticipate the storm’s arrival, per KARE. The airlines issuing travel waivers for MSP Airport (Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport) and others are Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Sun County Airlines, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines, JetBlue, and American Airlines.

In California, the storm is expected to produce difficult conditions for drivers, and KCAL reported there is a high wind warning until early Wednesday:

“This area in Palmdale, we’re not used to having snow,” one resident told the outlet, while a man said, “I just stay home, warm, turn my heat on, and that’s it.”

It will take several days for the storm to move across the country, the Fox report said, noting that on Wednesday:

Snow will pick up in intensity across the Rockies, northern Plains and Upper Midwest, and it will overlap with increasingly strong winds to spawn blizzard conditions in some areas. Farther east, snow will develop across the interior Northeast and parts of New England. On the southern fringes of the snowfall, a band of sleet and freezing rain will lead to significant ice accretions from the mid-Missouri Valley to the southern Great Lakes and parts of the interior Northeast.

The snow, sleet, and freezing rain are forecast to taper off in upstate New York and New England by Friday morning, with snow tapering off Thursday in the upper Midwest and western Great Lakes area.

A major winter storm will produce an extensive area of heavy snow from the West Coast & Midwest to the Northeast this week. Other weather hazards include high winds & an icy wintry mix from the Great Lakes to the Northeast. Numerous travel & infrastructure impacts are expected. pic.twitter.com/2HfJP4zvOw — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, power outages due to the winter conditions are also a concern for Americans from South Dakota, Minnesota, and New York to Pennsylvania, the outlet concluded.