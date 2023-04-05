Missouri Tornado Touches Down in Middle of the Night; Injuries and Fatalities ‘Confirmed’

This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys the damage from a tornado that hit southeast Missouri early Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The tornado caused widespread destruction and killed and injured multiple people. (Missouri State Highway Patrol via AP)
The Midwest has experienced severe weather the past several days with more possibly on the way as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) let the residents of his state know his office is “standing by ready to help.”

A tornado struck down in Bollinger County, Missouri, Wednesday morning as severe weather continues to make its way throughout the Midwest. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Clark Parrott, the twister — which touched down around 3:30 a.m., caused  “multiple injuries and multiple deaths” and “widespread” damage.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see it,” he said, according to a report from ABC 15. The official also told the Weather Channel that they do not have an exact number of fatalities or injuries yet, as they are still actively responding and engaging in search and rescue efforts.

Missouri State Highway Patrol posted a snapshot of the destruction caused by the twister.

“Patrol is on the scene assisting multiple agencies with search and rescue efforts in Bollinger County. Please avoid the area and give first responders room to operate. This picture was taken west of Marble Hill,” Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote:

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) also released a statement in the aftermath of the carnage.
“Overnight, parts of Missouri experienced damaging severe storms, and we’ve received reports of a tornado in Bollinger County. At this time, fatalities have been confirmed and others have been injured,” he wrote, thanking first responders.
“We appreciate the work of our first responders and the many neighbors who reached out to help their neighbors, and our prayers are with the loved ones of those who were killed during the storms,” he continued, noting that Executive Order 23-03, “activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and Missouri National Guard in response to severe weather, is still in effect.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E officers remain on scene in Bollinger County assisting with search and rescue efforts. I will join emergency personnel on the ground to further assess damage and learn what resources will be needed during recovery,” the governor added:

“Devastating tornadoes in the state last night,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote, sharing a brief video displaying the carnage. “My office is standing by ready to help”:

The tornado is one of many that has wreaked havoc on Midwest states in recent days as severe weather passes through the areas. According to the Weather Channel, the Bollinger County tornado serves as the “13th deadly tornado in the U.S. since the March 24 outbreak, according to weather.com senior meteorologist Jonathan Erdman.”

Last week, a tornado hit North Little Rock, Arkansas, with at least one death reported and dozens of injuries:

Other videos across social media show other tornadoes in various states the past several days, including twin twisters in Keota, Iowa.

One of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history occurred in Joplin, Missouri, on May 11, 2011, as the EF5 tornado resulted in the deaths of 161 people.

The National Weather Service (NWS) currently has a tornado watch in effect for parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee until 4 p.m. Central:

Several tornado warnings were in effect for various areas in the region as well as of the time of this writing.

