Missouri Tornado Touches Down in Middle of the Night; Injuries and Fatalities ‘Confirmed’

The Midwest has experienced severe weather the past several days with more possibly on the way as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) let the residents of his state know his office is “standing by ready to help.”

A tornado struck down in Bollinger County, Missouri, Wednesday morning as severe weather continues to make its way throughout the Midwest. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Clark Parrott, the twister — which touched down around 3:30 a.m., caused “multiple injuries and multiple deaths” and “widespread” damage.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see it,” he said, according to a report from ABC 15. The official also told the Weather Channel that they do not have an exact number of fatalities or injuries yet, as they are still actively responding and engaging in search and rescue efforts.

Missouri State Highway Patrol posted a snapshot of the destruction caused by the twister.

“Patrol is on the scene assisting multiple agencies with search and rescue efforts in Bollinger County. Please avoid the area and give first responders room to operate. This picture was taken west of Marble Hill,” Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote: