A 100-year-old tree fell on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, home of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his family, as Hurricane Idalia continues to impact Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis shared an image of the oak tree, which appears to be split in half. She said she and her three children were home at the time, but no one was hurt.

“100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee — Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured,” she said. “Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm.”

Casey DeSantis’s image coincides with several other harrowing photos and videos showcasing the storm’s impact as it barreled toward Florida’s Big Bend.

WATCH — Tampa Bay Gets IMMERSED in Severe Flooding as Hurricane Idalia Presses Forward Into Florida

Clearwater Police Department via Storyful

Some of the most shocking videos are coming out of Cedar Key, Florida, with the rising storm surge engulfing buildings.

Water as far as the eye can see! #Idalia Cedar Key, FL pic.twitter.com/7D6rXfMMax — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 30, 2023

Storm surge causing structural damage and blowing out the doors of condo complex in Cedar Key, FL from Hurricane Idalia @accuweather pic.twitter.com/WAJgBtZtku — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 30, 2023

WATCH — Flood Overtakes Mobile Home Park in St. Petersburg as Hurricane Idalia Moves In

St Petersburg Police Department via Storyful

BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES! Hurricane Idalia's Outer Bands Bring Flooding to Key West pic.twitter.com/pwPczF4X5U — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 30, 2023

The National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) 1:00 p.m. Wednesday update warned of “heavy rain spreading across southern Georgia and portions of the Carolinas.” Maximum sustained winds of the storm have reduced to 80 mph.