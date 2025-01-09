Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire Still Zero Percent Contained

The two biggest fires ravaging southwest California are still zero percent contained, according to the latest data from CalFire.

It is now day three of catastrophic wildfires breaking out in Los Angeles and surrounding regions, as the blazes continue to spread due to extreme winds. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced, homes have been destroyed, and towns have been demolished.

As of 11:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, CalFire highlighted five main blazes: the Palisades fire, Eaton fire, Hurst fire, Lidia fire, and Sunset fire.

The Palisades fire and Eaton fire are by far the biggest, with the former spanning 17,234 acres and the latter 10,600 acres. Both of these massive blazes are, as of the time of this writing, zero percent contained.

There seems to be progress on the Lidia fire, which spans 348 acres. It is listed as 40 percent contained. The Hurst fire, which covers 855 acres, is 10 percent contained, but the Sunset fire, affecting 43 acres, is zero percent contained.

The last incident update on the largest fire — the Palisades blaze — noted there were 300 structures destroyed and 13,306 threatened.

“Extreme fire behavior, including short and long-range spotting, continues to challenge firefighting efforts for the Palisades Fire,” the update read.

“Winds [sic] gusts up to 60 MPH are expected to continue through Thursday, potentially aiding in further fire activity and [sic] suppression efforts,” it continued.

The situation update for the Eaton fire also notes that “multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed as the wind-driven brush fire continues.” It also warns that “Red Flag high wind conditions are expected to continue until Thursday evening,” warning that conditions are prime for “rapid expansion.”

At least five individuals have died as a result of the wildfires.

According to recent reports, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s (D) office was warned about the increased fire risk before she left town to attend the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama in Ghana. She also slashed nearly $20 million from the city’s budget for fire services for the current fiscal year.

