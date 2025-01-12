Preliminary L.A. Wildfires Death Toll Rises to 24 Ahead of High Winds

The number of deaths linked to the California wildfires has risen to 24, according to a Sunday evening update from the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME).

Sixteen of those deaths are from the Eaton Fire, while eight are connected to the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, NBC News reported.

The medical examiner noted that the deaths are “still under investigation by the department” and that it “cannot confirm human remains until after the DME processes them at our facility.”

Many of those who have died have not been identified and are listed as John or Jane Does on the medical examiner’s website.

“One person has been newly identified: Charles Mortimer, 84, who died in the Palisades Fire, according to the office,” NBC News reported.

The updated preliminary death toll comes as first responders continue to battle wildfires that have swept through more than 40,000 acres of the greater Los Angeles Area, decimating entire communities and destroying more than 12,300 structures, according to CAL Fire.

As of Sunday evening, the Palisades Fire expanded to 23,713 acres with 11 percent containment, the Eaton Fire reached 14,117 acres with 27 percent containment, and the Hurst Fire reached 799 acres with 89 percent containment.

The Santa Ana winds, which have been fueling the wildfires, are expected to strengthen Sunday with gusts between 30 to 50 mph in coastal areas and some up to 70 mph in the mountains of Los Angeles and Venture counties, according to the report. The winds are expected to pick up again on Tuesday night, and a fire warning remains in effect until Wednesday.