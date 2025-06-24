WATCH: Missouri Road Buckles as Extreme Heat Wave Scorches U.S.

The first major heat wave of the summer has hit areas of the United States as millions try to stay cool.

Fox Weather on Tuesday referred to the blazing weather as a “heat dome” that brought high temperatures to the Northeast.

The outlet said people from the Midwest to New England will continue feeling the high temperatures throughout Tuesday.

“As temperatures skyrocketed across the region, many cities experienced heat that hadn’t been seen in a century, breaking long-standing records,” the report said, adding that power companies have been asking people to conserve energy as a result.

Even roadways have been affected by the blazing heat as a street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, buckled on Sunday, sending a car flying into the air.

Video footage of the incident shows a small area of the road in front of a Toyota dealership that had already buckled, with an orange traffic cone and a sign nearby that read, “BUMP.”

Moments later, the camera showed a different angle of the same area, and as a car neared the sign, the roadway suddenly arched, and the vehicle flew into the air for a split second before slamming back onto the pavement and going on its way:

On Monday, over 100 million people from the Midwest to the East Coast were under extreme heat alerts. “Extreme heat warnings have been issued for 75 million people in nearly a dozen major cities, including Chicago, Boston, New York City, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.,” NBC News reported.

In a social media post early Tuesday, the National Weather Service said the high temperatures were expected to continue through Wednesday. The agency then urged people to know the symptoms of extreme heat exposure so they can respond appropriately and shared tips in an infographic:

The heat wave comes after severe winter storms hit areas of the United States in March, along with additional weather events that included high winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flooding that left numerous people dead, per Breitbart News. In May, deadly tornadoes slammed portions of Missouri and Kentucky, per the outlet.