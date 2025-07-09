Devastating Flash Flooding in New Mexico Leaves Three Dead

A devastating flash flood in New Mexico has left three individuals dead — a man and two children — according to officials.

The town of Ruidoso provided an update on Tuesday, confirming that three individuals lost their lives as a result of what they described as a “historic flash flooding that swept through the community on July 8, 2025.”

The flash flooding saw the Rio Ruidoso rapidly rise 20 feet, besting the past record. According to the village’s press release:

The flash flooding occurred Tuesday afternoon when heavy monsoonal rains fell on burn scar areas from last year’s South Fork and Salt fires, creating dangerous conditions that led to rapid water rise throughout the village. Emergency crews conducted 50-60 swift-water rescues during the event.

“The victims were swept downstream by the unprecedented floodwaters that struck the area,” the village continued, noting that the victims included a man between the age of 40 and 50, as well as a four-year-old girl and seven-year-old girl.

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said in a statement that the town is heartbroken for the families who lost their loved ones.

“The entire Village of Ruidoso extends our deepest sympathy and compassion to these grieving families during this unimaginably difficult time,” she said. “We are united in our sorrow and our commitment to supporting one another as we face this devastating loss together.”

Search and rescue operations in the area continue.

It comes as the death toll in Texas continues to climb following the catastrophic flash floods. The death toll in Kerr County alone has reached 95 — 36 of whom were children. Well over 100 more individuals remain missing.

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ordered Texas flags to half-staff until sunrise on July 14 “to honor those whose lives were tragically lost in the recent floods.”

“Texas stands united in mourning,” he said. “May God bring comfort to every family affected and strength to our first responders.”