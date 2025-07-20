Five hikers were swept away by a flash flood in the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles this weekend but luckily were rescued by firefighters, according to a report.

The rescue by the Los Angeles County Fire Department came about two hours after the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a series of flash flood warnings that began at 2:48 p.m. Friday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter was deployed to pluck some of the hikers out of the flood safely. Firefighters told news outlets everyone involved in the rescue is accounted for.

The NWS regularly issues advice on precautions to take when there are flash flood advisories or warnings, including moving to higher ground and not driving or walking through affected areas.