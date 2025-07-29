Several tsunami alerts have been sent out for Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, Hawaii, states on the West Coast of the United States, and Guam after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Russia.

The earthquake, which occurred roughly 85 miles “off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula,” has led to the Aleutian Islands and Hawaii being placed under a tsunami warning, while an advisory was issued for “California, Oregon and Washington,” and Guam, according to ABC News.

An advisory was issued for Japan, with “Japan’s meteorological agency” warning that a tsunami roughly three-feet high is “expected to reach Hokkaido” around 10 a.m., according to the outlet:

An advisory was also issued for Japan’s Pacific Coast regions from Hokkaido to Kyushu. Japan’s meteorological agency warned that a tsunami about 1 meter (3 feet) high is expected to reach Hokkaido in the north around 10:00 a.m., local time, with waves arriving later in the day along parts of eastern Honshu and Kyushu in the south.

Warning sirens in Hawaii will occur at “4:10, 5:10, and 6:10 p.m.,” with the “earliest arrival of the first wave” predicted to occur around 7:17 p.m., according to Hawaii News Now.

In the aftermath of the earthquake off the coast of Russia, a tsunami roughly 13 feet occurred, according to Reuters:

A tsunami with a height of 3-4 metres (10-13 feet) was recorded in parts of Kamchatka, Sergie Lebedev, regional minister for emergency situations said, urging people to move away from the shoreline of the peninsula.

The Weather Channel noted in a post on X that the entire West Coast of the U.S. was under a tsunami watch.

“Please pay attention to warnings and be safe,” Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard wrote in a post on X. Gabbard previously served as a Democrat congresswoman for Hawaii.