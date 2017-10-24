SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

UK Dismisses Fake ‘Russian Influence’ Concerns over Brexit

brexit
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

by Breitbart London24 Oct 20170

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s democracy is one of the most secure in the world and will remain so, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday in response to a question about a suggestion that there may have been foreign interference in the Brexit vote.

Opposition lawmaker Ben Bradshaw last week urged the government to look into reports by advocacy group Open Democracy suggesting that the origin of some Brexit campaign funds was unclear.

Bradshaw said in parliament the issue should be investigated “given the widespread concern over foreign and particularly Russian interference in Western democracies”.

