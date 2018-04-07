Soros Organisations Seeking to ‘Break Hungary’ Ahead of Sunday Election, Says Government

With Hungarians set to go to the polls on Sunday, a spokesman for the Prime Minister has warned organisations sponsored by billionaire financier George Soros are working to blackmail the country into accepting mass migration.

Labelling a leaked European Union paper a “Soros report” designed to force Hungary to bow to EU pressure to accept mass migration and other diktats, Zoltán Kovács said Hungarians would never accept the demands.

Remarking that changes proposed to the Dublin regulations which govern the movement of asylum seekers within the bloc would soon make Hungary taking migrants mandatory, Kovács recalled how, “In recent weeks and days, several statements have been made concerning the systematic attempt to break Hungary that the Soros organisations are trying to achieve using various instruments.”

He added: “We arrived at the latest stop in this process on Wednesday, when the European Parliament’s report that is in preparation against Hungary, and which will be presented next week, was leaked.”

Hungarian news portal Népszava revealed some of the content of the leaked report Wednesday, which outlines the potential to punish Hungary with Section 7 proceedings — the same type being used against Poland’s conservative, populist government — for defying Brussels edicts.

For rebellions such as refusal to meet EU requirements on accepting mass migration, accusations of violations of university freedom, freedom of assembly and association, social rights, and alleged “everyday corruption”, the European Union could stop money going to Hungary, or even insist Hungary repays funds already given.

Dr. Gyorgy Bakondi, chief adviser for homeland security to Prime Minister Viktor Orban and one of the key architects of Hungary’s highly-effective border wall, explained why resisting the EU’s migrant directives was so important to his country.

“Despite all reports to the contrary, the domestic security situation has worsened practically everywhere throughout Europe, and the difference between the state of immigrant and non-immigrant countries is clearly visible,” he said.

“Every characteristic of immigrant countries can be seen in Western Europe: acts of terrorism, and an increase in the number of assaults against women and common law offences. But the people living there did not have the opportunity to vote on admitting migrants, however the people of Hungary have already voiced their opinion on the matter during the course of the National Consultation.”