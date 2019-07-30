Hickenlooper: ‘Donald Trump Is Malpractice Personified’

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper urged his fellow Democrats to criticize President Trump during CNN’s Democrat debate on Tuesday night.

“Donald Trump is malpractice personified. We’ve got to point that out,” Hickenlooper said, adding that the candidates need to focus on the president’s failings in order to win the presidency in 2020.

“You know, the word ‘malpractice,’ and this is interesting, I always thought it was doctors or lawyers. It’s, you know, negligent, improper, illegal professional activity for doctors, lawyers, or public officials,” he said.

Hickenlooper’s comments were in reponse to a question from CNN’s Jake Tapper, who asked if he thought Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is “too extreme” to win against Trump.

Hickenlooper responded by saying that taking away Americans’ private health insurance and guaranteeing them a government job is not going to work.

“That is a disaster at the ballot box; you might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump,” he said.

In reference to Sanders’ policies, Hickenlooper said he does not believe Americans would go along with such “radical changes.”

Politico recently reported that Hickenlooper’s campaign team was urging him to withdraw from the presidential race due to a lack of donors.

“The campaign also only raised just over $1 million in the second quarter — about what he raised in the first 48 hours of his candidacy — and will likely run out of money completely in about a month,” the report stated.

Earlier this month, Hickenlooper said a campaign like his that did not promise “free stuff” like others did would probably not rake in as much money.

“The bottom line is, for a small campaign like us from … Colorado’s about six million or a little less than six million people — it’s harder to raise money because we’re not promising free health care or … free tuition for everyone, to forgive student debt,” he told reporters.