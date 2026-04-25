President Trump: Shooter ‘Charged from 50 Yards Away’

The armed suspect at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner “charged from 50 yards away,” President Donald Trump said during a late night press conference Saturday.

Trump held a press conference after being whisked away at the WHCA dinner after a gunman charged a magnetometer and shot a Secret Service member in the chest. The agent was wearing a bulletproof vest, and while he was shot at a close distance “with a very powerful gun,” Trump said the “vest did the job” and that the officer is “doing great.”

The president provided further details on the shocking incident, contending that the room itself was “very very secure.”

“You know, he charged from 50 yards away,” Trump said. “So he was very far away from the room.”

Trump also shared security footage on his Truth Social account of the suspect charging through.

Despite the fact that he was “very far away from the room,” Trump did say that the Washington Hilton, where the event was held, is “not a particularly secure building.” He went on to say:

It’s always shocking when something like this happens, happened to me little bit, and that never changes the fact we’re sitting right next to each other, First Lady on my right, and I heard a noise, and sort of thought it was a tray. I thought it was a tray going down many times, and it was pretty loud noise, and it was from quite far away. He hadn’t reached the area at all.

“They really got him, but so it was quite far away, but it was a gun, and some people really understood that pretty quickly. Other people didn’t. I was watching to see what was happening. Probably should have gone down even faster,” Trump continued.

When asked why this type of incident seemingly keeps happening to him, Trump said individuals who make the biggest impact are targeted by assassins.

“They don’t go after the ones that don’t do much, because they like it that way. And when you look at the people that have either, whether it was an attempt or a successful attempt, they’re very impactful people. Just take a look at the names there, the big names. And I hate to say I’m honored by that,” Trump said.