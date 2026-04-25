President Donald Trump acknowledged the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday was a “traumatic experience” for first lady Melania Trump.

The president made his remarks to members of the press not long after a shooting incident at the Washington Hilton hotel.

Flanked by government officials, Trump said, “I want to thank the First Lady. That was a rather traumatic experience for her. There was a lot of action taking place up there very quickly, but again the response time was really incredible,” he told reporters.

Video footage caught the moment several loud booms were heard as the president and first lady were in their seats onstage at the event. Moments later, they appeared to realize something was happening as the first lady looked across the room, and U.S. Secret Service agents surrounded she and her husband.

As people were heard shouting, “Get down!” Trump and his wife were escorted off the stage:

The event was ultimately canceled as a result of the shooting and chaos that ensued, but President Trump informed reporters “We’re going to reschedule. We’re going to do it again. We’re not going to let anybody take over our society. We’re not going to cancel things out, because we can’t do that. I wanted to stay tonight, I will tell you. I fought like hell to stay, but it was protocol, they said.”

In a social media post not long after the shooting, Trump said, “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”