Amy Klobuchar Portrays Herself as a Moderate in Democrat Debate

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) used her opening statement to portray herself as a moderate among her nine competitors at the 2019 Democrat debate in Houston, Texas, on Thursday night.

Amy Klobuchar said in her opening statement that “what unites” everyone is “stronger than what divides us,” a statement she repeated later in the debate. She also said she wanted to reach out to those who felt “stuck in the middle of extremes.”

“I believe that what unites us up here — the ten of us — is much stronger than what divides us. And I think that’s true of our country too,” she said.

But despite her attempt to portray herself as a moderate, she took the opportunity to join her fellow candidates in bashing President Donald Trump.

“Houston, we have a problem. We have a guy there who is running the country like a game show. He would rather lie than lead. I think we need something different,” Klobuchar said.

The Minnesota Democrat went on to say that unlike Trump, she “tells the truth” and wants to govern “all of America.”

“I am someone who tells the truth. I don’t make promises I can’t keep … because I don’t want to be the president for half of America, I want to be the president for all of America,” Klobuchar said.