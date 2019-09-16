Rep. Al Green Complains Resolution Fails to Cite Trump’s ‘Discrimination’

A resolution to establish impeachment rules that failed to cite the president’s “invidious discrimination” was disappointing, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said Thursday.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction, but I was disappointed that they didn’t cover some other aspects of impeachment, especially those that deal with invidious discrimination,” the congressman told Fox News at the Democrat debate in Houston, Texas.

His comments come after the House Judiciary Committee recently voted to “formalize an impeachment investigation,” the Fox News report said.

Green, who has repeatedly called for the president’s impeachment, also referred to Trump’s comments following the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

He continued:

All of the articles that I’ve actually called to the attention of the House that we have voted on were articles that have dealt with discrimination emanating from the presidency. When the president said there were very fine people – that was not an appropriate thing to do because of the way that impacts other persons in society and cause them to conclude that maybe they can do things they shouldn’t.

However, Breitbart News reported President Trump did not call neo-Nazis “very fine people.”

“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally,” Trump said.

On Twitter Friday, the president questioned how Democrats could try to impeach a president who has done so much for the country.

“You don’t impeach Presidents for doing a good (great!) job,” he wrote. “No Obstruction, No Collusion, only treasonous crimes committed by the other side, and led by the Democrats. Sad!”:

How do you impeach a President who has helped create perhaps the greatest economy in the history of our Country? All time best unemployment numbers, especially for Blacks, Hispanics, Asians & Women. More people working today than ever before. Rebuilt Military & Choice for Vets… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2019

On August 22, Breitbart News reported that Green was reportedly planning a fourth call for impeachment when the House returned from their recess this month.

“The President has unleashed bigotry. It is our duty to not only restrain and contain but also eliminate it,” Green wrote on Twitter following the El Paso, Texas, shooting on August 3.

“The genesis of doing this must be the impeachment of the person who unleashed the bigotry that is causing death and destruction within our society,” he concluded.