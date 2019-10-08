President Donald Trump’s Thursday rally in Minneapolis will continue as scheduled, a dispute over an exorbitant security fee having been resolved.

“We look forward to seeing everyone Thursday night,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale in a statement announcing the news.

Despite the management of the Target Center threatening to cancel the arena contract, they backed down after the Trump campaign threatened Monday evening to sue in response.

“Consistent with our original agreement with the venue, the Trump campaign has not agreed to pay any additional funds,” Parscale said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tacked on a $530,000 security fee and other costs to the Target Center for the scheduled event on Thursday that the Target Center’s management, AEG Management TWN, tried to pass onto the Trump campaign.

The campaign’s lawyer threatened to sue for a breach of contract.

“This last-minute squeeze seems to be nothing but a pretextual political effort with serious First Amendment ramifications,” a letter read from the Trump campaign’s lawyer to the Target Center’s management firm.

Frey was not pleased with the news that Trump was planning a rally, saying that the president was not welcome.

“While there is no legal mechanism to prevent the president from visiting, his message of hatred will never be welcome in Minneapolis,” Frey said in a September statement.