Democrats Attack Elizabeth Warren 16 Times in Democrat Debate

Democrat candidates for president overwhelmingly targeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday night during the fourth Democrat primary debate.

Warren was attacked sixteen times during the debate, according to an NBC tracker, primarily on her proposals for universal health care and her proposed extreme wealth tax.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar attacked Warren five different times, while former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg attacked her on three different occasions.

Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke attacked Warren on two occasions each, and Andrew Yang attacked her one time.

Klobuchar defended her attacks, saying that she wanted to be president of all of America, not just half of America.

“If people are tired of the noise and nonsense and the extremes, they’ve got a home with me,” she said afterward to CNN.

Klobuchar said that Warren’s Medicare-for-all was a “pipe dream” and she did “not even come close” to answering the question about how she planned to pay for her plan.

“As I’ve said, Bernie [Sanders] has answered that question, he’s made that very clear, and I think that’s one of the things she needs to do,” she said afterward.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who signaled his criticism of Warren’s plan in a campaign ad earlier Tuesday, immediately challenged Warren on her healthcare plan.

Sen. Kamala Harris challenged Warren for failing to join her call to ban President Donald Trump from Twitter. Biden repeated that Warren was being “vague” on the cost of her healthcare plan.

The attacks on Warren spoke volumes to the pundits, who described her as the clear frontrunner for the Democrat primary.

Biden, who experienced the brunt of the attacks in the early debates, was only attacked twice.