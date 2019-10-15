Live Updates*** Democrats Debate in Ohio

Twelve presidential candidates will debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, on Tuesday evening.

Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Andrew Yang, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, and Amy Klobuchar will be on stage for the CNN/New York Times presidential debate.

CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett will moderate the debate with New York Times Editor Marc Lacey.

8:45 PM: Beto says if Mexicans should join unions if their companies do business with America.

8:35 PM: Warren says the top reason Americans have lost jobs is bad trade policies and corporations with no loyalty to America workers, consumers, and communities.

8:30 PM: Debate now turns to jobs and automation. And Erin Burnett goes to Sanders first and asks him about his jobs guarantee program. Sanders says “damn right” everyone will get a job. Yang and Sanders have disagreed on this issue. Yang says his freedom dividend is more practical than Sanders’s jobs program.

Yang points out that not everyone wants to work for the federal government and many people who lose their jobs to automation cannot be “retrained” for various federal jobs. He says $1,000/month is better for the “trickle up economy.”

Booker jumps in to rip CNN for asking Biden about Hunter and says Trump was happy with that exchange. Says CNN elevated a lie and attacked a statesman.

Yang talks about the impact that automation will have on various communities that rely on truck drivers (diners). Gabbard is against a federal jobs guarantee and agrees with her friend Yang about UBI.

An important segment about automation and the new economy in a state that will be impacted by it would not have been possible had it not been for Yang’s candidacy. Credit to Erin Burnett for outstanding questioning and going to Yang right after Sanders and getting them to talk about their difference. Great segment for Burnett.

8:20 PM: Warren asked a “yes or no” answer about whether she will raise taxes for Medicare for all. Another dodge. She says costs will go up for the wealthy and down for those who are not. She rips insurance companies for “pulling the rug” from under people.

Buttigieg points out Warren is being evasive and says she is why why people are frustrated with Washington. Buttigieg says Warren supposedly has a plan for everything except for health care. He touts his “Medicare for all who want it” idea.

Warren says when someone hears “Medicare for all who want it,” it means “Medicare for all who can afford it.”

Sanders says his Medicare for All plan that Warren endorsed will be better than Canada’s but taxes will go up and will go up “significantly for the wealthy.” Warren keeps dodging the question and Klobuchar calls her out for not being honest and promoting a “pipe dream.”

Warren pivots to saying she spent most of her time not in Washington but studying how people went bankrupt–most due to healthcare bills even though they had insurance. Warren keeps dodging.

Biden talks again about building on Obamacare. Biden says Democrats must be straight with Americans on the single most important issue.

Sanders says the debate should be about whether Democrats have the “guts” to stand up to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Sanders says we must stop defending the “cruel” and “unjust” system.

Harris says Democrats should be talking more about abortion and says women, especially women of color, will die because of Republican legislatures in the states.

8:16 PM: Cooper asks Biden about his son Hunter. He asks if it is not okay for a president’s son to be involved in foreign businesses, why is it okay for a vice president’s son. Biden says neither he nor his son did “nothing wrong.” “My son’s statement speaks for itself,” Biden says, basically cuing up a potential attack ad. Biden says Trump is afraid of him because if he wins the nomination he will “beat him like a drum.” Biden says he and his son kept everything separate. Says Hunter made a judgment and he is “prod” of the judgment he made. Biden then pivots back to Trump’s “corruption.”

Sanders says Democrats must also focus on the “pain of the working class of this country.”

8:06 PM: Biden, who finally came around on impeachment, says Democrats have been fair and he agrees with Sanders that Trump is the most corrupt president in history.

Harris says Trump has committed crimes in “plain sight.” Cites Maya Angelou. She also accuses Trump of “selling out” working people, national security, and democracy. Harris, reciting her greatest Twitter hits, says as a prosecutor she knows a confession when she sees it and says the impeachment process won’t take long. She says Trump is the most corrupt and unpatriotic president.

Booker says impeachment has to be about “patriotism” and not “partisanship.” He says Democrats have to conduct this process in a way that is “honorable” and “doesn’t rip us apart.” Says Trump has violated his duty.

Now, for some reason, Cooper goes to Klobuchar, who is barely registering in the polls. She accuses Trump of “illegal conduct” for “digging up dirt” on an opponent. She says Trump has left the Kurds “for slaughter.” She says Trump has made “Russia great again.”

Castro says Democrats can “walk and chew gum at the same time” when asked if impeachment is a distraction. He says Trump is violating his oath of office and abusing his power.

Buttigieg says Trump has left Congress “no choice” but to launch an impeachment inquiry. He says the impeachment inquiry is about whether, when people look back 100 years from now, a president was above the law and could get away with anything. He presents himself as the bipartisan candidate.

Gabbard says impeachment will divide the country if driven by “hyper-partisan interests.”

Steyer says every candidate on stage is more decent and patriotic than “the criminal in the White House.” He talks about starting his Need to Impeach movement two years ago.

Yang supports impeachment (implies Senate will not convict) but says impeachment will not solve the issues that got Donald Trump elected. Pivots to the central theme of his campaign about Fourth Industrial Revolution. Yang says Democrats “are losing” when they are talking about Trump.

Beto says he thinks about everyone who has ever served in uniform and says we have a responsibility to be “fearless in the face of this president’s criminality and lawlessness.”

8:05 PM: Sanders says Democrats have “no choice” but to impeach Trump because Trump is the most corrupt president in the history of the country. He thinks the House will find him worthy of impeachment because of the Emoluments Clause. He says Trump is using the Oval Office to enrich himself. Sanders says Mitch McConnell must do the right thing and allow free and fair trial in the Senate.

8:00 PM: Debate begins. First question (for Warren) is about impeachment. Warren says the impeachment inquiry is necessary during an election year because some things are bigger than politics. She cites the Mueller report (obstruction of justice) and says “look what happened as a result” of not opening an impeachment inquiry after the Mueller report was released. Warren says this is also about the next president and the next president…

7:55 PM: Cooper introducing the candidates as the debate is about to get started.

7:36 PM: DNC Chair Tom Perez thinks Democrats can take back Ohio in 2020. Democrats want Ohio to be the state that ends Trump’s presidency. Perez rips Trump and says the election is not about “left versus right” but about “right versus wrong.”

7:35 PM: Watch what Ohio residents think of Democrats–Video from Breitbart’s Matt perdie and Zenny phuong in Ohio:

7:30 PM: CNN hyping the number of candidates (12) on stage as if it is a good thing.

(Matt Perdie/Breitbart News)

