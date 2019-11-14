Live Updates*** Trump Holds Louisiana Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening rally in Bossier City, Louisiana, a day after the House started its public impeachment hearings and two days before Saturday’s gubernatorial runoff election between incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

7:45 PM: Trump returns to a state that is buzzing with excitement after LSU likely punched its ticket to the SEC title game last weekend with its victory in Tuscaloosa and quarterback “Jeaux Burreaux” likely locked up his Heisman and may have jumped to the top of the draft board with his performance. Trump the campaigner and candidate fits the GOP base like head coach Ed Orgeron just fits LSU. That can’t be said for many of the candidates he often campaigns for on the stump.

Trump’s rally is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET, but will likely a bit later… just as the Thursday Night Football game between resurgent and surging Stillers and the Cleveland Browns kicks off.

Air Force One wheels up to Louisiana for Trump campaign rally. pic.twitter.com/emSPpq0a39 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 14, 2019

President Trump's rally in Bossier https://t.co/xZktWn94Su — Alexandra Meachum (@Ameachum6) November 14, 2019

Not sure I’ve seen this before…A rally dog that is not on duty for police or Secret Service. Bossier City, Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/66G3XAm2BS — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 14, 2019