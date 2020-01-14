Live Updates*** Democrats Debate in Iowa

Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Amy Klobuchar will debate in Iowa on Tuesday evening.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer will moderate the debate, which will be held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, along with CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip and The Des Moines Register’s Brianne Pfannestiel.

All times eastern.

8:35 PM: In Wisconsin on the night of the debate, Trump sides with Sanders over “Pocahontas” Warren at his rally, saying he doesn’t believe Sanders said a woman could not win the White House against Trump. Trump says that’s not the kind of thing Sanders would say.

8:30 PM: Moderators more diverse than the candidates on stage. Jones said on CNN that the plutocrats could turn off potential voters Democrats need to beat Trump’s movement.

We have more billionaires in this race than black people. The debate will suffer from that lack of diversity. #DemDebate @CNN — Van Jones (@VanJones68) January 15, 2020

"We cannot forget — under the Obama and Biden administration, this mass deportation machine was created." https://t.co/MsXkD1bQuT via @BreitbartNews outside #DemocratDebate #DemocraticDebate — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 15, 2020

A very cold mariachi band outside the #DemocraticDebate in Iowa at 29° pic.twitter.com/YaUon0H7qm — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 14, 2020