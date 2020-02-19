President Donald Trump recognized a World War II veteran at the beginning of his “Keep America Great” campaign rally in Phoenix, AZ, on Wednesday, taking place at the same time as the evening’s Democrat debate in Las Vegas, NV.

“It’s great being here in the great state of Arizona with thousands of hard-working patriots who believe in God, family, and country,” said Trump. “Thank you, and with your help this November, we are going to defeat the radical socialist Democrats and we are going to win Arizona in a landslide.”

Trump noted how Irwin Julian, the above-mentioned World War II veteran, was assisted by fellow rallygoers in entering the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the rally’s location.

WATCH:

This happened at the @realDonaldTrump rally in Phoenix. Lots of teamwork here. These men carrying a World War II veteran to his seat. Got to admit I got a lump in my throat pic.twitter.com/E8vV8gthQn — Kari Lake (@KariLakeFox10) February 19, 2020

“It’s all over TV that the folks here tonight have helped a great World War II veteran into the arena,” Trump stated. “I don’t know if he knows it, but he’s right now the hottest celebrity in the world, here. He might even be hotter than Trump right now!”

Trump mocked CNN: “He’s all over television, even fake news CNN had him on,” adding, “He’s a legitimate great hero of World War II: Irwin Julian. Irwin, thank you.”

Trump turned to face and applaud Julian, who was seated behind his left shoulder. Julian was then held up by two men. Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., then began to present Julian with Trump campaign baseball hats.

“Thank you for the great job you’ve done, an American patriot,” said Trump to Julian. “Thank you very much.”

