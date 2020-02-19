Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) took Michael Bloomberg to the mat during the Democrat debate on Wednesday, challenging him to release former employees from non-disclosure agreements they had signed, including some for claims of sexual harassment.

“[Bloomberg] has gotten some number of women — dozens? — who knows — to sign non-disclosure agreements both for sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the workplace,” Warren said.

“So, Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those non-disclosure agreements so we can hear their side of the story?” Warren asked.

“We have a very few non-disclosure agreements,” Bloomberg said.

“How many is that?” Warren asked.

“Let me finish,” Bloomberg said. “None of them accuse me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told.”

“These were agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet and that’s up to them,” Bloomberg said.

The exchange continued with audible groans at Bloomberg’s responses.

