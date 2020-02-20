UFC President Dana White Speaks at Colorado Trump Rally

Ultimate Fighting Champion President Dana White spoke at a political rally for President Donald Trump in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

“I’m not a very political person, I’ll start there, but let me say this, there’s things that I can tell you about the President of the United States that you don’t hear on TV that you don’t hear from other people,” White said after Trump called him on stage during the rally.

White said that he had been a good friend of Trump’s for 20 years but was surprised that he did not disappear after getting elected president.

“We’ve actually become even closer since he’s become the president of the United States,” he said. “When somebody becomes the president of the United States, you don’t expect to hear from them again … and for good reason.”

White explained that Trump was always asking him about his family and was a very loyal friend.

“Good man, very loyal and a very good friend,” he said. “I see a lot of things from Mr. Trump that the public doesn’t see.

White finished his remarks on a political note, asking Colorado voters to support the president again in 2020.

“He’s a fighter, he loves this country, he’s doing great things for this country, and we gotta win this election again ladies and gentlemen.”

Trump was grateful for White’s remarks.

“That was beautiful because we get tired of hearing from these politicians all the time,” Trump said, turning to a group of Colorado political figures who stood with him on the stage with a grin. “Right politicians?”

White continues to support Trump despite many celebrities and prominent businessmen voicing their criticism of the president.

“I would never say anything negative about Donald Trump because he was there when other people weren’t,” Dana White told Hill.TV in 2018. “Any good thing that happened to me in my career, Donald Trump was the first to pick up the phone and call and say ‘congratulations.'”