DNC’s Tom Perez Claims, Without Evidence, Herman Cain Died Because of Trump Rally

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez claimed Tuesday, without evidence, that Herman Cain died of coronavirus because he contracted it at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June.

Politico reported:

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to continue organizing in-person campaign events by invoking the death of businessman Herman Cain — who contracted Covid-19 after attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Okla. The remarks from the Democratic party chief came in an interview with POLITICO Playbook … … Perez then interjected with a reference to Trump’s ill-fated Tulsa rally earlier this summer, which resulted in a disappointing turnout for the president’s reelection campaign and “likely contributed” [sic] to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, according to local health officials. “Was that a good model for how people should conduct themselves? Ask the family of Herman Cain,” Perez said.

There is no evidence that Cain contracted coronavirus at the Tulsa rally.

As Newsmax reported in its obituary last month:

[Cain] was admitted [to hospital] on July 1, two days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Ten days before, Cain had attended a rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But it is not known for sure where Cain, chair of Black Voices for Trump, was infected. He had been on a whirlwind travel schedule in June, stopping in multiple cities.

Politico falsely reported that local health officials blamed the Trump rally for a local spike in cases. As Breitbart News noted at the time, “Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said that there were “several large events,” and never explicitly singled out the Trump rally.” Al Sharpton held a rally on Juneteenth the day before.

