Live Updates*** Democratic National Convention Night Three

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will accept her party’s vice presidential nomination on Wednesday evening, night three of the four-evening virtual Democratic National Convention.

All times Eastern.

8:35 PM: Obama reportedly still tweaking and tinkering his speech:

What @jeffzeleny just reported on CNN: Obama is still editing his speech, his most blistering address against Trump yet. "He will not hold back, a person close to Obama said, as he decided this moment was urgent enough to break with protocol in going after a sitting president." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 20, 2020

8:15 PM: Wednesday’s DNC thems is “A More Perfect Union.” Other featured speakers tonight will include: Former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Some excerpts from Harris’s speech:

Harris will say tonight, per excerpts, that she and Biden are committed to a vision of our nation "where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love." Adds: "that country feels distant." "Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives.." pic.twitter.com/TYzeHm13hp — Rebecca Morin (@RebeccaMorin_) August 19, 2020

Obama expected to speak live fro Philadelphia:

NEWS: Former President Obama will speak at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia tonight, three sources tell NBC. The location is intended to underscore that “our very democracy is on the line” in this election, according to one aide familiar with the plans. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 19, 2020

Excerpt from Barack Obama’s speech at #DNC2020. He usually refrains from going after Trump by name. Not tonight: "Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone…" pic.twitter.com/cDDALSJ9ft — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) August 19, 2020

Hillary expected to say so may people have said to her that they did not realize how “dangerous” Trump was:

“For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over.’ Or worst, ‘I should have voted.’ Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election,” Hillary Clinton will say tonight. Fuller quote: pic.twitter.com/x4jRSdGbkk — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 19, 2020

