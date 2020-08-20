Live Updates*** Democratic National Convention Night Four

Former Vice President Joe Biden will accept his party’s 2020 presidential nomination on Thursday evening, the final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention. Tonight’s theme is “America’s Promise.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

9:16 PM: Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) says Biden will lead the “progressive march toward justice” before testifying about Biden’s faith. He says Biden will be a president for people of all faiths and those of conscience who practice no faiths. Coons says Biden believes the race is a battle for the soul of the country. Convention cuts to video of Biden talking about his faith during one of the debates.

9:11 PM: “The Chicks” are now singing the National Anthem.

Rep. Cedric Richmond’s son recites the pledge of allegiance. Trayvon Martin art behind him.

9:09 PM: Julia Louis-Dreyfus says Biden not only knows how to read but he reads everything after telling a story about how Biden reached out to her after reading an article in Arrive, Amtrak’s magazine.

9:06 PM: Andrew Yang says he has gotten to know both Biden and Harris on the campaign trail. He says they understand the problems we face and are parents and patriots who understand the struggles of everyday Americans. Yang then tosses to Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who will moderate the fourth night, and they engage in some awkward banter while purposely mispronouncing Vice President Pence’s last name.

9:04 PM: Video features Biden talking about how hate can have “no safe harbor,” hammering one of the central points of his campaign.

8:59 PM: CA Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking near Santa Cruz, CA, about an hour away from a wildfire. He rambles on, accusing Trump of threatening to defund the state’s efforts to combat wildfires because the state had not raked enough leaves.

Memo to the DNC and @GavinNewsom: The phone feels good vertically, but TVs are watched horizontally. pic.twitter.com/3i3xCsRi9L — Shaun Ganley (@sganley) August 21, 2020

8:55 PM: Perez says he hopes Republicans adhere to safety protocols at their convention.

8:52 PM: DNC Chair Perez says “purpose” and not “partisanship” has brought everyone together the last three nights. Convention now features a video of Biden’s goal to conquer cancer.

8:50 PM: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) calls the convention to order as the Dems focus on the saving democracy theme. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is prominently featured asking his supporters to vote for Biden as the convention plays its greatest hits from the last three nights.

8:45 PM: The final night of the DNC is about to start. Biden is not as dynamic as Trump is on the stump, so the virtual convention could help him hide his weaknesses.

8:25 PM: Drive-in watch party outside where Biden will speak:

Drive-in DNC watch party beginning shortly in Rankin. Complete coverage of Joe Biden’s acceptance speech tonight on 11 at 11 @WPXI pic.twitter.com/KLFodS96qI — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 21, 2020

8:20 PM: Other speakers include: Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and Chris Coons (D-DE); California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; Former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; California Gov. Gavin Newsom; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate; Historian Jon Meecham; Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM); Michael Bloomberg.

–

Unlike former President Barack Obama, Biden will reportedly not rip into Trump tonight in his acceptance speech. Trump visited Scranton earlier in the day.