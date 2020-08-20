Portland Riots Continue During DNC; ICE Offices, Police Attacked

Riots continued Wednesday evening in Portland, Oregon, as roughly 200 activists marched on the offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), smashed windows, set, fires, and attacked both local and federal police.

Hundreds of #antifa surrounded the @ICEgov building in SW Portland tonight. They’ve been trying to break in through the front. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/662mRFZeNL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

Antifa smashing the glass of the @ICEgov building in SW Portland at the riot. Many have returned again after earlier being pushed away. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/NNa8TxQs37 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

After burning up a stolen mattress, antifa have set a wooden table from a restaurant on fire. Peter Curtis, aka “Tabitha Poppins,” who was arrested & charged last night, is back out at the riot tonight. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/yjaonA5i7E — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

A man in a wheelchair is used as a human shield at the antifa riot outside the ICE building in Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/bglVHcTDxI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

The fire antifa started in SW Portland has grown considerably. This is a residential area. Officers retreated after clearing most of them away from @ICEgov building, where they were trying to break inside. Now #antifa is just setting random stuff on fire. pic.twitter.com/wkBBklcHZd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

Some of the rioters wore “press” designations, disguising themselves as journalists so it would be harder to arrest them. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) secured a federal court order that prevents federal law enforcement from arresting journalists during protests. That order expires Thursday.

After #antifa smashed the front glass of the @ICEgov building in Portland tonight, officers responded to clear them out. Many of the people wearing “PRESS” markings are throwing projectiles at officers. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/6r2izscqRM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

The riots have continued nearly every night since nationwide protests related to the death of George Floyd began in late May. Democrats, who claim the protests are peaceful, did not mention the riots at the Democratic National Convention this week, though unrest has been a feature of life in Democrat-run cities throughout the nation for the past three months.

The Portland Police Bureau reported early Thursday morning:

In the evening hours of August 19, 2020, a group of a couple hundred people gathered in Elizabeth Caruthers Park located on the 3500 block of South Moody Avenue for a march that began around 9:15 p.m. The march proceeded south to the 4300 block of South Macadam Avenue which is where the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building is located. During the march, streets were blocked to vehicular traffic by support vehicles associated with the group. When the group reached the ICE building, they blocked traffic on Southwest Bancroft Street at South Moody Avenue. Several people in the crowd were seen carrying shields and wearing helmets and gas masks. At approximately 9:28 p.m., members of the group approached the windows and doors to the ICE building. These people began shining lights and lasers at Federal officers located inside of the building. Group members began kicking and banging on the doors and windows of the ICE building. The group was seen spray painting graffiti on the outside of the ICE building as well. … At 10:18 p.m., Portland Police officers began to disperse the crowd, as officers dispersed the crowd, glass bottles and rocks were thrown at them. Lots of people in the crowd carrying shields used the shields to resist officers’ efforts to disperse the crowd to the north. By 10:37 p.m., the crowd returned to the ICE building, despite the repeated public address announcements regarding the unlawful assembly. Some people in the group began setting up barricades in surrounding streets and even moved a dumpster towards the ICE building. In the past, dumpsters have been lit on fire and moved next to targeted buildings, in an attempt to set structural fires. Federal officers exited the ICE building and members of the group began throwing large rocks as well as glass bottles at them. The large rocks were described to be the size of softballs. At 10:49 p.m., Portland police once again began to disperse the crowd, as the crowd was dispersed, officers were hit with these large rocks. Officers were also hit with full cans of soda, and a hammer. Because of the risk to life safety caused by these dangerous projectiles, the gathering was declared a riot.

Democrats have blamed the unrest in Portland on the presence of federal law enforcement, but the violence has continued in the weeks since federal officers withdrew from the city.

