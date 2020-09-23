VIDEO: Woman Caught Vandalizing Trump Campaign Sign

A woman was caught on camera vandalizing a Trump campaign sign in Castle Rock, Colorado, according to a video of the incident.

The video showed the suspect ripping apart the campaign sign while another person filmed her, threatening to put it up on the Internet.

Both the owner of the property, Dan Berkenkotter, and the person who put up the Trump sign, Kurt Huffman, said the vandalism was “unnecessary,” KDVR reported.

Berkenkotter said the land has been used for political signs before and does not care about party affiliation so long as the sign posters follow the town’s rules.

“He’s pretty fair about it, and this woman is attacking a sign. Why don’t you put your signs up next to it? Or put whatever party or whatever you like up there? Instead, you’re destroying other people’s property,” said Huffman.

“I just can’t believe that she would do that and think that she could get away with it and think that she really she wasn’t committing a crime,” said Berkenkotter.

Berkenkotter says he is offering up $500 of his own money for anyone who brings her to the police.

Castle Rock Police have confirmed multiple reports about the incident and are actively investigating them.

The police department would not comment further about the case, but generally said that vandalism could fall under a criminal mischief charge, a misdemeanor.

This is not the first time a Trump campaign sign has been vandalized in the past 24 hours. In Punta Gorda, Florida, someone vandalized a Trump campaign sign with black spray paint, WBBH reported.

In one case, vandalizing a Trump 2020 sign led to criminal charges for the suspected vandal. In Cobb County, Georgia, in July 2019, a woman was charged after police said she vandalized a man’s Trump re-election sign, WSB reported.