WATCH – Obama Quotes Joe Biden’s Parents in Philadelphia: ‘No One Is Better than You, Joe, But You Are Better than Nobody’

Former President Barack Obama campaigned for his former Vice President, Joe Biden, in Philadelphia on Wednesday, offering a somewhat bizarre endorsement: “You’re better than nobody.”

Obama, reading from a teleprompter, appeared to be quoting a statement by Biden’s parents:

I came to admire Joe as a man who has learned early on to treat everybody he meets with dignity and respect. Living by the words his parents taught him: “No one is better than you, Joe, but you are better than nobody.” And that empathy, that decency, that belief that everybody counts — that is who Joe is. That’s who he’ll be.

Obama seemed to realize that the text sounded odd: he paused after the words “you are.”

The former president stumped for Biden in a key battleground state, where Biden’s lead in some polls has been shrinking. The state was a key to President Donald Trump’s victory in 2016.

The Biden campaign is also concerned about Trump’s potential to attract black voters, a traditionally Democratic constituency to which Trump has made direct appeals throughout his presidency.

Obama also said of his notoriously gaffe-prone former deputy that if he were elected president, Americans would no longer have to worry about their president saying something “crazy” every day.

The drive-in rally was held before an audience of supporters honking in their cars.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.