Trump Thanks ‘Anonymous Tree Climber’ for Placing Trump Flags in Trees Across Texas

Trump signs in Texas trees
Twitter/@realDonald Trump
Katherine Rodriguez

President Donald Trump thanked an “anonymous tree climber” on Tuesday over Twitter for placing pro-Trump flags in trees across Lufkin, Texas.

Trump tweeted that someone was stealing Trump signs in town, so “an anonymous tree climber” placed 30 signs all over the community.

“Love it, thank you,” the president wrote.

A Facebook page has even been created for this mysterious flag dropper in the region.

The photo quickly went viral, with people such as Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) reposting the tweet and sending it to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Gohmert also posted a video about the mysterious flag ninja in his community to his Twitter account.

It is unclear who the anonymous sign dropper is at this time, nor is it clear how the tree climber was able to make it up to the top of the tree to place the pro-Trump flag.

