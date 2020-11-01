Watch: Donald Trump Compares Joe Biden ‘Truaninonashufodopressure’ Moment to Jim Carrey in ‘Liar Liar’

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a Drive-In rally at Dallas High School, in Dallas, Pennsylvania, on October 24, 2020. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump on Sunday played a video for supporters in Michigan mocking former Vice President Joe Biden’s “Truaninonashufodopressure” moment to a performance of actor Jim Carrey in the movie Liar, Liar. 

Biden’s recent brain freeze went viral online last week as Trump supporters mocked the latest goofy video of the former vice president losing his train of thought.

Other moments in the video featured Biden likely referring to running against four more years of “George” W. Bush, and getting Americans “Badakathcare.

“He’s shot. Let’s face it. I mean, let’s face it,” Trump said, referring to the video. “Those are the easy ones as we didn’t want to go any worse, they’re much worse than that. They’re actually, you know, they’re so bad that they’re not even funny.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.