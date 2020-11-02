WATCH – Mark Levin’s Closing Argument: Stand for Liberty Against Tyranny

Conservative radio and television host Mark Levin released a 40-minute video making a closing argument in the 2020 elections, calling the decision on Election Day a choice between liberty — as represented by President Donald Trump — and tyranny.

“This is a different election. We need to keep the Senate. We need to take the House. We need to win the presidency. We need to send a message throughout the land, and throughout the world, and we need to stand firm for our Republic. Or we’re going to lose it,” Levin said.

Levin outlined the Democrats’ policies — and their plans to change the system of government, so that they would never have to yield power again:

Keep in mind what’s intended here: to control the Supreme Court, ideologically; to fundamentally alter the United States Senate, so it’s more — the Congress is more like a parliament, a Democratic Party parliament; to destroy the legislative-making process, so they can ram through whatever they want; and then to have power through the electorate, forever. So it’s power through the courts forever; power in the Senate forever, and power through the election process, forever. You know what we call that? Tyranny. You know what we call that mindset? Totalitairnism. The Democrat Party has become the vessel through which tyranny is being exercised. The candidate through which the Democrat Party intends to achieve these things is Joe Biden, who is really a very nasty and incompetent individual, as his entire public career has demonstrated. He is a figurehead. Kamala Harris, being the most radical member of the United States Senate — even with others who are truly radical, she is the most radical — why do you think run-in mate?

Levin concluded that the election is a binary choice.

“The choice is very, very easy. Because Donald Trump embraces our Constitution. He embraces our principles. He loves this country.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.