Delta Puts Passengers Who Heckled Republican Senators on No-Fly List

Delta Air Lines has placed customers who recently confronted Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on its no-fly list, CEO Ed Bastian told Reuters.

“Turning to disruption on recent U.S. flights by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, Bastian said Delta has placed passengers involved in incidents that targeted senators Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham on its no-fly list,” the outlet reported Thursday.

Reuters tweeted video footage Saturday of a group chanting “Traitor!” as Graham was escorted through Reagan National Airport:

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE – A group of supporters of President Trump confronted Senator Lindsey Graham at Washington's Reagan National Airport. Police escorted Graham from the area pic.twitter.com/CoAWXLHoLE — Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2021

Journalist Amee Vanderpool tweeted a video on January 6 of a person asking Romney why he did not support President Trump:

The way Mitt Romney handles this encounter, and respectfully but firmly continues to answer this woman's questions, when she frankly doesn't deserve his attention or time, gives me a little respect for him… Dammit. pic.twitter.com/WJnqxqAYuJ — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 6, 2021

The groups confronted Graham and Romney after they opposed efforts to challenge the Electoral College certification, according to the Hill.

The outlet added that Delta confirmed the Reuters report but did not give additional details about the ban:

The ban comes as the Federal Aviation Administration said it will launch legal enforcement against passengers that physically or verbally threaten airline crew or passengers in the wake of the videos. The Associated Press reported that the agency cited a “disturbing increase in incidents where airline passengers have disrupted flights with threatening or violent behavior,” due to passengers refusing to wear masks and violence at the U.S. Capitol.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is “actively looking” at putting the individuals who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6 on the no-fly list, Breitbart News reported.

During a press conference Tuesday, FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono said:

We’re looking at all different avenues. My agents and analysts and all the other F.B.I. in my office and across the country are scrubbing video, we’re talking to witnesses. We’re talking to individuals that we arrest. We’re gathering that intelligence if you will to understand what happened on January 6, that day, in the Capitol, outside the Capitol.

“As to the no-fly list, we look at all tools and techniques that we possibly can use within the FBI, and that’s something that we are actively looking at,” he concluded.