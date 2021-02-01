A Michigan voter who allegedly licked his ballot envelope has had the charge dropped by a prosecutor who had originally sought a life sentence.

Peter Trzos’s attorney, Nicholas Somberg, posted the update on Facebook:

** CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST Peter Trzos !!** After serving us with a LIFE IN PRISON Sentencing enhancement, somebody (to… Posted by Nicholas Somberg on Friday, January 29, 2021

Trzos stood accused of “vigorously” licking his absentee ballot envelope on Election Day when he personally delivered it to Keego Harbor city clerk Tammy Neeb because he did not trust the mail service.

Also, not trusting Neeb to put it into the machine, Trzos insisted on feeding it in himself. Neeb allegedly required him to seal the envelope first.

Via WXYZ:

The police report says Trzos made a “deliberate facial/mouth motion of building up saliva in his mouth.” That he “vigorously licked the ballot” and “forcefully put it in the city clerk’s hand.” Trzos attorney, Somberg, said his client “allegedly made some sort of joke about COVID [Chinese coronavirus] being on the ballot or him getting COVID because of him doing what they told him to do.” But the clerk wasn’t laughing. She called her husband telling him to “stay at their secondary home as a precaution,” according to her statement. She feared she had been exposed to a highly contagious and potentially deadly virus.

Trzos allegedly told Neeb, “Here’s some Covid for you,” and was charged by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald with “falsely claiming to expose someone to a harmful biological substance.”

Somberg posted McDonald’s original sentencing intention on Facebook:

Oakland County Prosecutors served us a sentencing enhancement seeking up to ***LIFE IN PRISON*** for Peter Trzos for the… Posted by Nicholas Somberg on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Because Trzos was convicted three times previously for marijuana-related charges, McDonald had wanted his sentence in this case enhanced to life in prison.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays — download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.