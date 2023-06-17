Poll: Donald Trump Boasts Double-Digit Lead in Republican Primary Post-Indictment

Former President Donald Trump boasts a double-digit lead in the Republican primary field post-indictment, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked Republicans and independents who lean Republican, “If the Republican presidential primary in your state were held today, who would you vote for?”

Among Republicans, specifically, Trump leads with majority support — 53 percent. As is consistent with other national surveys, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes 32 points behind with 21 percent support. Former Vice President Mike Pence comes in a distant third place with five percent support, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with four percent support. No other candidate — including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy — garnered greater than two percent support. Another 11 percent of Republicans remain unsure.

Notably, Trump holds a double-digit lead among Republican-leaning independents as well, 43 percent to DeSantis’s 17 percent.

The survey also asked respondents if they believe Trump could defeat President Joe Biden if he is the nominee, and a plurality of respondents, 41 percent, said he would “probably” win. Republicans remain far more confident, as 71 percent said Trump would “probably” win against Biden — a sentiment held by a plurality, 40 percent, of independents.

Similarly, a plurality, 40 percent, across the board agreed that DeSantis could “probably” defeat Biden, and 71 percent of Republicans believe the former governor would “probably” beat Biden.

The survey was taken June 10-13, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens, days after Trump first announced that federal prosecutors were indicting him.

This survey coincides with this week’s Morning Consult survey, which showed Trump with a post-indictment bump, leading the field by 40 points.

