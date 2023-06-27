Poll: Ron DeSantis Plunges to All-Time Low Net Favorability Rating

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) net favorability rating plunged to an all-time low after his first full month on the presidential campaign trail, a Civiqs poll found.

In December, the Civiqs poll found that DeSantis’s net favorability rating was -1, with 46 percent having a favorable opinion of him compared to 47 percent unfavorable.

As of June 26, DeSantis’s net favorability rating is -22, with just 34 percent of registered voters favoring DeSantis compared to 56 percent who hold an unfavorable opinion. An additional nine percent remained unsure.

Among independents, DeSantis’s favorability has drastically fallen. Compared to December when DeSantis held a +11 favorability rating among the critical voting bloc, he now sits at -22, with just 33 percent of independents holding a favorable view of the Florida governor. The survey also found that 12 percent of independents remain unsure.

DeSantis’s all-time low net favorability rating comes as he has officially been campaigning for president for just over one month.

Civiqs surveyed 43,769 registered voters between May 18 to June 26.

In contrast, a poll released last month found that the Republican presidential frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, reached an all-time high net favorability rating.

