Poll: Trump Leads Biden by Four Nationally, Voters Find Him Stronger Leader

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by four points among registered voters in a hypothetical general election match-up, according to a national YouGov/Economist poll.

The poll, released Wednesday, shows that 44 percent of 1,314 registered voters sampled back Trump in a rematch of the 2020 race, while 40 percent support Biden. In that scenario, another five percent are undecided, while five percent would vote for someone else. Seven percent would not vote.

🇺🇲 2024 Presidential Election Poll (R) Trump 44% (+4)

(D) Biden 40% Independents

(R) Trump 38% (+10)

(D) Biden 28% Net 7-point swing towards Trump from May 31 (was: 40/43 – Biden +3) YouGov/Economist (B+) | 06/24-27 | RVshttps://t.co/4BP6RCCBjg pic.twitter.com/krtK0ge2Po — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 28, 2023

Trump maintains an advantage when the sample is expanded to include all of the 1,500 U.S. adults polled, with a 41 percent to 38 percent lead. What is more, Trump is performing ten points better with independents than Biden is, 38 percent to 28 percent.

A YouGov poll conducted for Yahoo News and published last week showed Biden leading Trump 46 percent to 42 percent among registered voters. The change marks an eight-point swing in Trump’s direction in a week’s time. That poll included a sample of 1,091 voters and was taken June 16–20.

While a plurality of 41 percent of all adults polled expect Trump to best Biden in the latest survey, more registered voters (41 percent) think Biden will win reelection than think Trump will (40 percent).

The poll also gauged how Americans perceive the leadership abilities of the two major parties’ leading candidates. A majority of 54 percent give Trump positive remarks, with 31 percent saying his leadership is “very strong” and 24 percent saying he is “somewhat” strong. The remaining 44 percent think he is a “weak” leader to varying degrees. The results were similar among registered voters.

Conversely, most Americans (65 percent) find Biden to be a weak leader, including 43 percent who see him as “very weak.” Of the adult respondents, just 36 percent think he is a “strong” leader, including a mere 12 percent who find him “very strong.” Registered voters yielded similar results.

The poll also shows Biden’a approval rating pings at 39 percent with adults and 40 percent with registered voters. Among independents, his approval rating registered just 31 percent.

Additionally, the poll shows that Trump more than doubles the support of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in a hypothetical head-to-head among Republican voters. He takes 52 percent of support to DeSantis’s 25 percent.

The poll was conducted from June 24–27 and the margin of error (MOE) among adults is plus or minus three percent. The MOE for registered voters is plus or minus 3.2 percent.