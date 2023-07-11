Survey: Donald Trump and Joe Biden Tie in Head-to-Head Matchup

Former President Donald Trump is tied with President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, a recent Messenger/Harris poll found.

The survey, conducted by HarrisX, asked respondents who they would support in a matchup between Trump and Biden. The two potential challengers are tied with 44 percent support each. Another 12 percent remain undecided.

The previous Messenger/Harris survey, released in June, showed Trump and Biden in a virtual tie with 45 percent support for Trump and 43 percent for Biden.

Further, the survey showed Trump enjoying slightly higher support from his base than Biden, as 83 percent of Republicans back Trump, compared to 80 percent of Democrats who support Biden. This particular survey also showed Biden edging out Trump among independent voters, 40 percent to Trump’s 35 percent. However, nearly a quarter, 24 percent, remain unsure.

The survey was taken July 5-6, 2023, among 915 registered voters and has a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error.

A national YouGov/Economist poll released late last month found Trump leading Biden in a head-to-head matchup by four points — 44 percent to the 80-year-old’s 40 percent. Those results reflected a net seven-point swing in Trump’s direction since May 31.

That survey also showed Trump edging out Biden among independent voters, leading by ten percentage points.

As Breitbart News reported:

Predictably, most Democrats, 78 percent, chose Biden and most Republicans, 82 percent, chose Trump. However, Trump takes a strong lead among independent voters, specifically, besting Biden by ten points, or 38 percent to Biden’s 28 percent. Another 21 percent of independents said they would not vote, followed by seven percent who said “other” and six percent who said they are unsure. The survey also asked respondents to reveal who they believe would win the presidential election between Biden and Trump, regardless of their personal preference. In this case, 41 percent of registered voters said Biden would win, compared to 40 percent who said Trump. Another 19 percent remain unsure.

